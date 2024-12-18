Wuling Bingo sales surpass 400,000 units since launch in 2023

On December 18, the SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture announced that the total sales of its Wuling Bingo series exceeded 400,000 units since its debut in March 2023. The series now includes the Wuling Bingo EV hatchback and the Wuling Bingo SUV (previously the four-door Wuling Bingo Plus variant).

In November, the series recorded retail sales of 26,808 units and firm orders of 35,728 units, making it the 12th best-selling vehicle in China that month.

Wuling Bingo EV

Currently, there are four variants of the 2024 Wuling Bingo EV hatchback, with prices ranging from 56,800 to 84,800 yuan ($7,800 – $11,600 USD). The vehicle’s dimensions are 3950/1708/1580 mm (length/width/height), with a wheelbase of 2560 mm. The curb weight varies between 1010 kg and 1185 kg depending on the trim.

Power for the EV comes from a permanent magnet synchronous motor paired with a lithium iron phosphate battery pack, with the following configurations:

203 km range : 30 kW (40 hp) / 85 Nm motor, 17.3 kWh battery, 100 km/h top speed

: 30 kW (40 hp) / 85 Nm motor, 17.3 kWh battery, 100 km/h top speed 333 km range : 50 kW (67 hp) / 125 Nm motor, 31.9 kWh battery, 130 km/h top speed

: 50 kW (67 hp) / 125 Nm motor, 31.9 kWh battery, 130 km/h top speed 410 km range: 50 kW (67 hp) / 125 Nm motor, 37.9 kWh battery, 130 km/h top speed

Standard fast-charging time is 35 minutes to recharge the battery from 30% to 80%.

Wuling Bingo SUV

The Wuling Bingo SUV, a five-seater, was launched in September 2023 with a price range of 75,800 to 95,800 yuan ($10,400 – $13,100 USD). Built on the Tianyu Architecture-M platform, the vehicle measures 4090/1720/1575 mm with a wheelbase of 2610 mm. Its curb weight ranges from 1190 kg to 1335 kg.

The SUV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor with a maximum output of 75 kW (101 hp) and a peak torque of 180 Nm, reaching a top speed of 140 km/h. It offers three battery options (31.9 kWh, 37.9 kWh, and 50.6 kWh) providing corresponding CLTC ranges of 330 km, 401 km, and 510 km.